The Brief, Live! Special Edition: A ‘Dear’ Takeover, Giant Chips, NYC Trendwatch

Industry News, B-to-C Events, B-to-B Events
Posted on October 27, 2025 by Event Marketer

Event Marketer’s Rachel Boucher, head of content; Kait Shea, senior editor and manager-digital content; and Juanita Chavarro Arias, managing editor, recap and provide commentary on some of the top experiential marketing stories, ideas and trends of the month. New episodes drop monthly.

Think: Swapping ads for art at Grand Central Terminal, absurd stadium deliveries—and, the top insights from Trendwatch New York, one of many live and virtual events taking place during Experiential Marketing Month.

 

Subscribe to The Brief LinkedIn Newsletter

For more information on The Brief newsletter and The Brief, Live!, reach out to the editors.

 

Related Links:

 

Image/Video Credits: Grand Central Terminal Takeover (Dear New York; OUTFRONT); DoorDash Stadium Stunt (DoorDash, GUT Los Angeles)

Tags:, ,

Related Articles

Receive the latest news and special announcements from Event Marketer

SIGN UP FOR UPDATES

© 2025 Access Intelligence, LLC – All Rights Reserved. |