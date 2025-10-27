Event Marketer’s Rachel Boucher, head of content; Kait Shea, senior editor and manager-digital content; and Juanita Chavarro Arias, managing editor, recap and provide commentary on some of the top experiential marketing stories, ideas and trends of the month. New episodes drop monthly.

Think: Swapping ads for art at Grand Central Terminal, absurd stadium deliveries—and, the top insights from Trendwatch New York, one of many live and virtual events taking place during Experiential Marketing Month.

For more information on The Brief newsletter and The Brief, Live!, reach out to the editors.

Related Links:

Image/Video Credits: Grand Central Terminal Takeover (Dear New York; OUTFRONT); DoorDash Stadium Stunt (DoorDash, GUT Los Angeles)