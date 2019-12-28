Stories of the Year, No. 5: Visible Charges into the Event Space with a Phone-themed Pop-up

Wireless provider Visible came charging into the experiential space this year to intro its brand with clever marketing strategies, and has continued gaining steam ever since. Seriously, these guys are everywhere. Perhaps the brand’s most note-worthy live experience was its Denver-based #Phonetopia pop-up. Built like an obstacle course, the experience was as playful as it was tactical. Among highlights: a reimagined version of Dance Dance Revolution where participants used their feet to text on a giant keyboard while learning more about Visible. Honestly, when’s the last time you had to complete a ropes course to get more info on a wireless provider’s data plan? Read more here.

Read our other Top 10 stories: