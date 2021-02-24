Photos of OGX's Love-Themed Drive-Thru Car Wash

Photo Tour: Inside OGX’s Love-Themed Drive-Thru Car Wash – Event Marketer

Photo Tour: Inside OGX’s Love-Themed Drive-Thru Car Wash

B-to-C Events
Posted on February 24, 2021 by Kaylee Hultgren

What do Angelenos love more than just about anything? Their cars. And in these times of social distancing, cars have become even more important to consumers seeking to safely venture from their homes. So, when it came time for shampoo brand OGX to promote three new haircare products to Los Angeles residents ahead of Valentine’s Day, the brand gave the gift of a car washing to consumers, influencers and any passerby near South La Cienega Blvd. (Click here to learn about the event’s key insights.) Here’s a look inside the COVID-safe, love-themed event. Agency: MKG, Los Angeles.

Tags:, , , ,

Related Articles

Receive the latest news and special announcements from Event Marketer

© 2021 Access Intelligence, LLC – All Rights Reserved. |

[type='submit']
[type='submit']