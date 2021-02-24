Photo Tour: Inside OGX’s Love-Themed Drive-Thru Car Wash

What do Angelenos love more than just about anything? Their cars. And in these times of social distancing, cars have become even more important to consumers seeking to safely venture from their homes. So, when it came time for shampoo brand OGX to promote three new haircare products to Los Angeles residents ahead of Valentine’s Day, the brand gave the gift of a car washing to consumers, influencers and any passerby near South La Cienega Blvd. (Click here to learn about the event’s key insights.) Here’s a look inside the COVID-safe, love-themed event. Agency: MKG, Los Angeles.