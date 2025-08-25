How Nokia Created a Midsummer Forest for its Booth at DTW Ignite

At the Digital Transformation World (DTW) Ignite, which took place in Copenhagen this June, Nokia Autonomous Networks invited attendees into “Midsummer Metsä,” a forest-inspired retreat where every detail, from the live pine trees to golden solstice light, spoke of the brand’s Finnish roots as well as its commitment to thoughtful innovation.

The tagline for the activation was “Sense, Think, and Act,” referring to the digital transformation with the next generation of the brand’s software, and that message drove the strategy behind the experience.

“Trade shows can be dull, formulaic affairs: if you’ve seen one vendor’s booth, you’ve seen them all,” says Andrew Burrell, head of portfolio marketing at Nokia Cloud and Network Services. “Customers, partners, journalists, and industry analysts were transported into a Finnish midsummer forest for a sensory experience including sights, sounds, tastes, and smells. Finnish-themed gifts and subtle messaging connected the experience to Nokia’s vision for Autonomous Networks that ‘sense, think and act.’”

“Sense” came first, as attendees stepped away from the busy, flashy show floor into what felt like a beautiful and calm forest in the Nordic Chill Out Zone where they could relax and explore before making informed decisions. Even without overt tech demos, the message was that Nokia’s Autonomous Networks aren’t just smart—they’re intuitive, responsive and human-centered.

The experience indeed touched every sense. Angled LED screens carried a continuous day-to-night cycle, complete with forest movement, native wildlife, and the ethereal glow of the aurora borealis. Subtle notes of wind and wildlife surrounded the space, adding a textured depth that encouraged visitors to linger. The scent of pine infused the air, grounding the environment in authenticity. Natural textures and tactile finishes invited exploration. Finnish-inspired refreshments added a literal flavor of place to the experience.

And at the heart of the activation sat a secluded VIP cabin, designed for intimate, uninterrupted conversations with customers, partners and analysts. Inspired by the traditional Finnish A-frame design, the space featured an intimate conversation setup around a fireplace surrounded by wooden finishes and warm light.

Without a single tech demo, the story of Nokia’s Autonomous Networks was conveyed through experience alone. Guests weren’t told to pay attention. They were invited to relax, reflect and share the moment. (Design and Build: Impact XM)

Photos courtesy of Impact XM