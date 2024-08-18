Field Report: Six Exhibit Trends from SuperZoo 2024

Golden nose prints and doggy drinks, along with every type of pet food, accessories and equipment, were on tap at SuperZoo 2024, which brought about 18,000 pet industry professionals to the Mandalay Bay Convention Centers in Las Vegas on Aug. 14-16.

Dubbed the “marketplace at the crossroads of pet culture and business,” the trade show was a launchpad for over 800 products, with some of the busiest categories on the show floor including natural, fashion, growing, and small animal and aquatic.

While some furry fashionistas were there to rock serious statement looks, EM looked for exhibit design themes and engagement tactics—oh, and maybe a few puppy cake pops, too. Here’s what caught our attention.

Live Action Demos

At a show with a high-profile grooming competition component, it’s only fitting that top exhibiting brands would invite celebrity groomers to conduct live demos in their booths. This approach paid off every time. Case in point: Andis Company showed off its pet grooming tools with an engaging and visually striking demo that drove traffic and engagement and filled every available seat—and just about all the aisle space around it—with attendees in awe.

Monochrome and Clean Modern

Minimally processed food and skincare product messaging carried through in exhibit designs on the showfloor with the same minimalist vibe.

Leaning into a single striking color, Animals Like Us presented its dog food in an attention-grabbing exhibit with a counter set up like a meal in a fancy restaurant. Another unique design detail was the meeting space behind a curved wall (private but not isolated from the rest of the exhibit). Crumps Naturals had a sprawling space in neutral tones with snack samples placed against a black backdrop. Upscale natural style was the message of a black-and-while inline of smith&burton, where even rolled-up towels and rubber duckies added touches of playful sophistication.

Playing House

Building a shared experience with our pets at home showed up in design elements borrowed from residential architecture. 4cats & dogs featured an upscale pet furniture display within an open, living room-like setting that highlighted the brand’s offerings. The exhibit seamlessly integrated the brand’s color scheme, enhancing the cohesive aesthetic. Roof beams brought a sense of home to the Jones Natural Chews exhibit as well, which also leveraged bright contrasts and playful accents for a fun and impactful presence.

A special mention in this category goes to Burgeree, which showcased its line of Baubau products made of felt acoustic panels. A museum-grade exhibit was constructed out of the same panels, with products artfully built into the space, “Bauhaus style.” From the typeset to color schemes to the warm, slightly textured felt itself, every element spoke to design and innovation.

Hippie Vibes

Some brands took the all-natural concept in a completely different direction. San Diego-based California Dog Kitchen fittingly drove the message of low-key vibes with a customized VW bus that anchored its exhibit. Neon signage and a counter extending from the back window made for a catchy and functional activation. The spirit of freedom and adventure brought several variations of the iconic bus on the showfloor.

Corrugated Card and Paper

Korea-based Petkit presented its cat litter robots and automatic feeders on accordion paper counters, a simple and beautiful way to say “high-tech” and save on drayage. Italian pet products brand myfamily brought style and sustainability with its 20×30-foot exhibit made entirely out of corrugated cardboard pieces, everything from the back wall to display cases and stands to counters and even furniture. West Paw took a boxier approach to using corrugated cardboard and used the display walls to say that its products are made out of reclaimed and recycled ocean-bound plastic.

Meaningful and Eye-catching Giveaways

SuperZoo is the kind of show where retailers walk around with a wagon for their swag and yet, still, some giveaways were clear winners. Jack&Pup, a pet products company, promoted its licensing program with Clifford the Big Red Dog with big red lanyard/business cardholders. While not many attendees seemed to take the time to reattach their badges, they still wore them around the floor like mini-purses, generating brand buzz. Kong invited attendees to pick a branded tag for their pet and personalize it on the engraving machine.

Feeling guilty about leaving your fur baby while traveling?

The pet industry’s got you covered: Smile Paws will set your cat up with an Izakaya Bar “scratcher” house. FluentPet will get your pet to talk to you using recordable buttons—just in case you do want to know what they’re thinking, and Tailwagger will keep them happy with craft beer made for dogs.

