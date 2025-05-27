Field Report: 10 Booths We Loved at Licensing Expo 2025

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Licensing Expo 2025 brought together more than 12,000 influential brand owners, manufacturers and retailers May 20-22 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas to shape the future of consumerism in the shifting global markets.

Tariffs remain top of mind for this industry, with uncertainty surrounding the tariffs policy, major retailers raising prices and the unclear prospects for this year’s holiday season. Tariffs could—and likely will—slow some areas projected to perform well at retail, particularly in the footwear and fashion accessories categories, License Global predicts. “Under the radar” and nostalgic properties are trending with Gen Z and Alphas, while food brands show no signs of waning popularity.

On the show floor, brands brought some serious creativity—and delightful play—to activations and engagement regardless of turbulence. Here’re the exhibits that stood out to us.

Universal

Stepping onto the show floor, attendees dove straight into the world of Universal, with splashy video across transparent LED screens and all the visual magic you’d expect. Lighting played a key role in creating an immersive atmosphere, with sketch-like backdrops setting the tone of creativity and attention to detail. Holographic demo stations offered a unique and efficient way to show various products. On the outside perimeter, attendees got a rare chance to have their photo taken in Ogre’s outhouse, open or have an interactive Minion photo moment and walk away with a squishy banana. I’m hungry!

Warner Bros. Discovery

With the new “Superman” movie premiering this July, Warner Bros. Discovery captured the audience’s attention with a rare opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with David Corenswet’s Superman costume, as well as costumes for Mr. Terrific, Hawkgirl, and Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern. The sprawling exhibit was a destination, strategically positioned in the back of the hall, and anchored by architecturally prominent WB logo elements. Coupled with impactful overhead signage, the booth made a stunning visual impression without bulky structures and provided unique moments of engagement with some of the world’s most beloved IPs.

Miffy

Celebrating 70 years, Miffy, the adorable Dutch bunny, brought its minimalist design and European flavor to the show. Blending playful branding with a cozy cafe atmosphere, it was all natural woods, white wooden furniture, and soft lighting, creating a space where a cup of coffee fuels some serious conversations. Product displays integrated into walls captured the attention in the aisles and showcased new product lines without interrupting the open, airy feel.

Bravado

The global music merchandising and brand management company showcased its work as an art gallery exhibition, celebrating collaborations between legendary artists and top apparel brands. Exclusive capsule collections, like The Beatles x Paul & Shark, The Pogues x Noah NY, and KISS, were showcased on minimalist pedestals, allowing the artistry and brand synergy to take center stage. For a deeper dive, attendees could pick up a headset next to each mannequin and enjoy the artist’s music.

Free Fire

Sharp architecture, bold colors, and clear, impactful messaging could be found here. The popular mobile game’s exhibit made it easy to grasp the magnitude of the brand’s success and how it fuels licensing partnerships with a surprisingly low-tech approach. With very few screens, attendees had just as much fun flipping the cards on the wall display and taking their photos with “Ford” the duck. Meeting space with a coffee station was tucked under the double-decker structure, offering a comfortable retreat for business conversations while still keeping guests immersed in the energetic spirit of the brand. Booyah!

Hasbro

It’s a girl! Attendees didn’t pass up on the opportunity to get their photo with Peppa Pig and her baby sister Evie announcement at the Hasbro booth or feel the soft purple fur of the Furby wall. A muted color palette served as a perfect backdrop to splashy screens and signage. The smile tunnel functioned as a showcase of new apparel collabs and a transition between the busy show floor and the meeting space that took up most of the exhibit. One of our favorite elements was what looked like a Jenga blocks tower wrapped around a column, turning an unavoidable element into a playful, eye-catching centerpiece.

Moetch

Embarking on a tour of trade shows and events around the world, the Chinese toy company Moetch decided to style its exhibit as a pink bus arriving at various destinations. Attendees stepped onto the station aptly dubbed Las Vegas and could explore the cotton-candy-colored selection of products in what felt like a station cafe before following the crosswalk deeper into the exhibit. The concept married display-focused design and dreamy colors for a fun but also very functional experience.

Smiley

Underscoring its commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goals, Smiley put a smile on sustainability with an un-booth, featuring all laminated cardboard elements. From the backdrop to the counters to chairs and tables, they were sturdy enough to withstand three days of the show and made a statement about simplicity and sustainability in the sea of screens and loud visuals. The jury is out on whether the booth staff survived no carpet, but the bare-concrete floor seemed like a fitting option for a brand determined to walk the talk on eco-friendly design.

SEGA

Large-scale signage and graphics framed the SEGA exhibit where all the business was done, but all the fun was happening next door at the SEGA Lounge. Buzzing with nostalgia and interactive fun, it was where attendees connected over shooting zombies in The House of the Dead or scoring in foosball. Making the lounge open for all and not an exclusive experience within the booth sparked engagement and translated play to brand love.

Viz Media

The powerhouse of anime and Asian pop culture showcased all the classics, like Naruto and One Punch Man, but the spotlight was on the new partnership with Rilakkuma, “a bear in relaxed mood.” Attendees could plop on the couch and hug the giant bear and his friend Kiiroitori, with all the plushiness and coziness of these cuddly creatures, and finally, in the middle of one of the most over-stimulating trade shows, enjoy a moment with a character that makes relaxation legit.

Photo credit: Anna Huddleston