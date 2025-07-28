Experiential Trend of the Week: Diner Digs

They’re low-key, open long hours, and retro as heck, and as brands have figured out, they’re offering a full menu of engagement opportunities that invite audiences to grab a booth and settle in. Yes, we’re talking diners, and all the ways brands are harnessing the aesthetic.

Diner experiences caught the attention of the editors of Fast Company this week as Tesla opened its new Supercharger station in L.A. that doubles as a Tesla-branded “retro-futuristic diner.” There, visitors can enjoy “greasy finger foods” while making use of the charging stalls (which reminds us of this trend).

This month Pantene announced its own diner-inspired campaign, the Pantene Fixins Truck tour which will hit cities across the country with a “menu” for hair needs, as well as samples, styling tips, and photo ops on this “diner on wheels.” It’s all part of a “Fixins for Country Fried Hair” integrated marketing campaign inspired by brand partner and singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini’s Southern roots, according to Pantene.

Earlier this year, Tanqueray leveraged the relatable diner concept to help “demystify” the gin category and make it more accessible to a new generation of drinkers. The Classic or Nothing Diner popped up at Austin Food & Wine Festival and New York’s MetLife Stadium. The sampling space featured a red leather banquette, checkered flooring, iconic brand imagery, and martinis and fries—also known as the “Adult Happy Meal.”

From automotive to personal care to spirits, diners are doing it all for a variety of brands. But it was a sampling play last year by Cheez-It that served up a headline-generating playbook for all things retro. Activated in Woodstock, NY, with a ’60s theme of course, the Cheez-It Diner kept its snacks top of mind for summer road trippers by serving up “absurdly cheesy” American fare, like Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshakes, Mac & Cheez-It, Cheez-It Biscuits and Sweet-N-Salty Cheezcake. Order up.

