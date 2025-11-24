Experiential Marketing Trend of the Week: Hotel Takeovers

Identifying the right venue for the right experience is among an event prof’s top challenges, but upscale-leaning brands have been solving for the pain point by checking into hotels to host pop-up experiences that offer atmosphere, built-in amenities and plenty of space to spread out. From rooftop retail cabanas to self-care suites, here’s how marketers are delivering room service.

It was only a matter of time before HBO Max turned its fictional luxury resort hotel chain into reality—if only for a few days. Indeed, the network and a cast of sponsors celebrated the series-three finale of the network’s pop culture phenomenon, “The White Lotus,” with a wellness retreat experience at Four Seasons West Lake Village in California that was just as ostentatious as the show’s settings and characters.

Those who scored a spot at “The White Lotus at Four Seasons, Presented by American Express” had ample opportunities to delve into elements likely to be found within the walls of “The White Lotus” hotel (specifically, season three’s setting at a resort and spa in Thailand). Touchpoints include curated dining experiences, spa treatments, yoga and meditation classes, custom cocktails, photo moments and a live screening of the finale.

Fujifilm leveraged a garden party aesthetic for the launch of its new X half digital camera in an effort to catch the attention of Gen Zers, who famously prefer quieter settings over typical nightlife environments. The brand debuted the product within the atrium at The Line Hotel in Los Angeles, and the resulting X Summit Experience featured a lush, social-friendly space where demos, community and the camera’s features were all in focus.

The footprint involved simple physical production elements with messaging integrated into the surroundings, including a floating Fujifilm logo in The Line’s pool, a walk-in garden enclosure featuring brand visuals and the logo, and a camera wall of real product mixed with 3D-printed materials.

Meanwhile, Olipop took a retro route with its Time Travel Agency campaign, featuring themed takeovers of several suites at the Austin Motel, including a 2002 Cherry Cola Suite and the ’90s-era Strawberry Vanilla Suite. Consumers could win a four day/three night stay at the venue by entering an online sweepstakes.

For Missioni, it was all about bringing the elegance of the Italian Riviera to the States with an exclusive rooftop takeover at Hôtel Swexan in Dallas. The Missoni Pool Pop-Up served as a shoppable, stylish retreat where consumers could explore a small poolside boutique that offered a curated selection of ready-to-wear resortwear, swimwear and home goods from the brand’s latest collections. The setup also included a Missoni-inspired food and beverage menu available to hotel guests, and two overnight-stay packages designed around the pop-up.

And to introduce its latest innovations, Shark Beauty took a slightly different path, transforming an outdoor space at The Grove in Los Angeles into The Glowtel, a hotel-inspired pop-up that for two days invited consumers to “check in” to experience express self-care rituals powered by the brand’s beauty tools. Those who participated, explored wellness in the Hair Suite and Skin Suite, in addition to experiencing guided 10-minute beauty treatments featuring products like the CryoGlow LED Mask. Key-fob gamification, lounge photo ops, shoppable displays and influencer appearances were also on tap.

