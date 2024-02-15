You might say Coca-Cola and Time Out magazine unveiled a landmark partnership today.

The beverage giant and “best of the city” publication announced the launch of Foodmarks, hand-picked, global “food landmarks” inspired by movies, pop culture moments, travel hotspots and other cultural phenomena that revolve around “the perfect moment, the perfect meal and an ice-cold Coca-Cola.” The campaign launched with an interactive map of over 400 of the destinations for consumers to explore, while IRL activations at five iconic Foodmarks will take place through the spring.

The public will get its first taste of the concept this weekend in New York City, where from Feb. 16-17, Coke is activating a ’50s-themed experience inspired by a famous photo of Marilyn Monroe stopping traffic while enjoying a hot dog and bottle of Coca-Cola. Attendees are promised the “perfect mashup of 1957 and 2024” with a mix of theater, dance, tech and fashion that will take the shape of shops, flash mobs and an AI-generated Marilyn. Free tickets to the spectacle have already “sold out.”

Subsequent Foodmark activations will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Hong Kong, China; New Delhi, India; and Bangkok, Thailand, in March and April. Experiences will span an ’80s themed rock restaurant and music venue; a “God of Cookery” pop-up inspired by the ’90s film; a 1950s-era Bollywood film set activation; and a tech-forward street fair.

Across its digital channels, Time Out is bringing Foodmarks to life with editorial and branded content, social posts and the help of its influencer network. Refreshing. Agencies: WPP Open X; Ogilvy.