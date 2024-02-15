Showing 81 of 22474 media items Load more ATTACHMENT DETAILS Saved. the-marilyn-monroe-foodmark-coca cola time out 2024

Coca-Cola and Time Out Launch a ‘Foodmarks’ Campaign with Global Destinations and Activations

Pop-Ups, B-to-C Events
Posted on February 15, 2024 by Kait Shea

Foodmarks logo_2024_coca cola_time outYou might say Coca-Cola and Time Out magazine unveiled a landmark partnership today.

The beverage giant and “best of the city” publication announced the launch of Foodmarks, hand-picked, global “food landmarks” inspired by movies, pop culture moments, travel hotspots and other cultural phenomena that revolve around “the perfect moment, the perfect meal and an ice-cold Coca-Cola.” The campaign launched with an interactive map of over 400 of the destinations for consumers to explore, while IRL activations at five iconic Foodmarks will take place through the spring.

The public will get its first taste of the concept this weekend in New York City, where from Feb. 16-17, Coke is activating a ’50s-themed experience inspired by a famous photo of Marilyn Monroe stopping traffic while enjoying a hot dog and bottle of Coca-Cola. Attendees are promised the “perfect mashup of 1957 and 2024” with a mix of theater, dance, tech and fashion that will take the shape of shops, flash mobs and an AI-generated Marilyn. Free tickets to the spectacle have already “sold out.”

Subsequent Foodmark activations will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Hong Kong, China; New Delhi, India; and Bangkok, Thailand, in March and April. Experiences will span an ’80s themed rock restaurant and music venue; a “God of Cookery” pop-up inspired by the ’90s film; a 1950s-era Bollywood film set activation; and a tech-forward street fair.

Across its digital channels, Time Out is bringing Foodmarks to life with editorial and branded content, social posts and the help of its influencer network. Refreshing. Agencies: WPP Open X; Ogilvy.

Tags:, ,
Kait Shea
Posted by Kait Shea

Kait joined EM in 2015 and today enjoys her role as senior editor, digital content. When she’s not in reporter mode, rocking mermaid pants at Comic-Con or running laps at MWC Barcelona, you can find her at home listening to music.
View all articles by Kait Shea →

Related Articles

Receive the latest news and special announcements from Event Marketer

SIGN UP FOR UPDATES

© 2024 Access Intelligence, LLC – All Rights Reserved. |