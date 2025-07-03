Anniversary Stories: LP Steele of POPLIFE Looks Back, and to the Future

Not every agency can say it grew out of a party, but that’s exactly where POPLIFE planted its roots 25 years ago when founder Aramis Lorie created a platform in Miami for emerging artists to perform. The platform took shape into nightlife venues bringing on Jake Jefferson, and soon the team evolved the mission into music management and talent, as brands looking to tap into the Miami cultural scene took notice.

Fast forward to 2017, and POPLIFE made a strategic move adding LP Steele, as it took on Diesel as a client for an influencer program, and Heineken followed. And then Beam Suntory, Proximo Spirits, and a variety of emerging brands. Tom Tromba joined the team shortly after to implement agency operations and grow its experiential capabilities and business. With the opening of a New York City office in 2023, the agency today supports brand experiences, creator partnerships and content and social amplification.

Here, Steele breaks down the agency’s evolution from the party business to the experiential business catering to brands and creators.

What was a defining moment that shifted how you operated or grew the agency?

When brands started to take notice of what we were building and wanted to be part of it, either through our events or our access to these cultural communities. 2017, particularly, was a defining moment when the company shifted from cultural catalyst throwing events and owning/operating hospitality venues to the brand experience agency we are today. It was then we merged our access with agency rigor. The ability to talk directly to innovators and creators in cultural communities while pairing it with agency brand building was that defining moment.

How has POPLIFE managed to stay culturally relevant for over two decades?

We continue to support communities by giving them a platform to create, whether it be through brand partnerships or involvement in our events. Real relationships and being a part of the creation versus following trends also ensures we’re not late to the game.

What role has your founding headquarters in Miami played in shaping the agency’s point of view and voice?

Miami has changed so much over the past two decades. From a transient tourist destination to a global focus market for so many brands and industries. This has allowed us to stay at the forefront of movements. From the bottle service and nightclub era to what we’re seeing today with immense diversification with the style of entertainment and hospitality. The city has become an epicenter for cultural innovation and has had a massive impact on the agency not only from the people we get to engage with, but the events and key moments we activate at.

What helped POPLIFE stay afloat and evolve through challenging times like the 2008 recession or COVID?

We are a part of the innovation, part of the movements, and this allows us to ebb and flow through challenging times. COVID specifically was challenging as our ability to do what we do—drive in person engagement—was taken away from us. Our team was resilient, we found ways to bring brands and our community bits of reprieve and ultimately as the restrictions lifted on in person activity, we were early adopters helping people to feel comfortable getting back to IRL experiences.

What does the next chapter of POPLIFE look like?

It’s a wild time right now seeing what technology will do to not only our cultural communities but how it impacts everyday life. As a company committed to bringing people together, we will be innovators in how technology enhances in person experiences and not replace them.

We have few areas we’re focusing on, but we’re most excited about leveraging our expertise in building trade advocacy programs and expanding that offering outside of spirits to any category where enhancing relationships with and educating retail partners, who influence consumer purchase behavior, is important

What’s one belief or value POPLIFE has always stood by, no matter what?

Life’s better with friends!