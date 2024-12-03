Women in Events: The 2024 Career Progression and Satisfaction Report

Posted on December 2, 2024 by Event Marketer

How are salaries stacking up in 2024 for women in the industry? How are mothers and caregivers faring in this fast-paced world? Are women finding career opportunities in their event roles or taking on more “invisible” work? And how are different generations of working women experiencing the workplace… differently?

These are just some of the data points we dive into in the Women in Events 2024 Career Progression and Satisfaction Report. Download your copy of the report below.

