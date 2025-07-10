Outdoor Events: Extreme Weather Impact Guide

Posted on July 10, 2025 by Event Marketer

Floods. Wildfires. Hurricanes. Storm Surges. We’re Covering it All.

Extreme weather is pushing event ops teams to change how they plan, what they build, where they activate—and how they keep attendees safe. Download the just-released 2025 Extreme Weather Event Guide and dig into:

  • Schedules. Revised event routing and contingency plans.
  • Safety. Designing your extreme weather protocols.
  • Structures. Weatherproofing your outdoor experiences.
  • Insurance. The policies, clauses and coverage that matter.
  • Tools. Five weather-tracking platforms you better be using.

