Trade Show Industry Updates: News, Data, Trends

Welcome to this month’s exhibit industry news digest for corporate trade show marketers, featuring intel on research, trends, people and company updates.

Data

Event Marketer released the Measurement in the AI Age report, which explores AI for measurement in events and trade shows as well as data security and the neuroscience of attention, among other topics key to collecting right data (and making it actionable) today.

Trends

PCMA and CEMA announced enhancements to Spark, a generative AI tool for event professionals, including the ability to identify viable destinations and venues. The integration with Tempest will enable business events strategists to identify destinations and venues that meet their needs and criteria.

Brumark launched its Brumark Designer Portal that allows designers to visualize the company’s products, including XL Carpet and Flex Flooring, in their trade show and exhibit designs.

Encore launched an Overtime Savings Program in the U.S., to enhance financial wellness and stability for its frontline employees, many of whom work in markets that experience seasonal ebb and flow of business volumes. The company also launched a Seasonal Leave of Absence Program, which offers team members the flexibility to take time off during slower seasons while retaining full benefits, accruing paid time off, and maintaining their tenure.

Company Updates

Hyve Group acquired HLTH Inc., entering the healthcare sector with three international healthcare shows: HLTH USA, HLTH Europe and ViVE. According to Hyve, HLTH USA is now the company’s largest event by revenue. HLTH USA 2024 wrapped up on Oct. 23 in Las Vegas, and reported more than 12,000 attendees, of which more than 2,750 were ceos.

Impact XM acquired Chicago area-based Matrex Exhibits, enhancing the company’s capabilities and reach, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry. Impact XM also recently acquired Enigma Creative Solutions, an exhibition and event design agency headquartered in the United Kingdom.

TentCraft acquired World Class Displays, an Iowa-based full-service custom exhibit company with more than 40 years of expertise in creating custom trade show booths, expanding TentCraft capabilities in the indoor event space.

Bishop-McCann hired Anne Leroux as vice president of creative and production, bringing over 25 years of industry experience to the growing team.

Venue Updates

Pennsylvania Convention Center, managed by ASM Global, has achieved Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4.1 O+M: Existing Buildings Silver certification. Concurrently with this designation, The Center also welcomed the 2024 Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the largest gathering of green-building professionals worldwide, Nov. 12-15 and partnered with the event to to achieve sustainability objectives, including efficient energy use, waste-diversion management, and reducing the use of single-use plastic.

Image Credit: iStock/kbeis