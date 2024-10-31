Networking and Community-building Ideas from HLTH USA 2024

Bringing together the health ecosystem, HLTH USA 2024 took place Oct. 20-23 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, urging its participants to “Be Bold” as they explore the future of healthcare and what it will take to live not just longer, but healthier.

Take it from Bob, a retired GE Healthcare engineer who spent 36 years designing CT machines. After receiving a scan “from a familiar face” as he fought covid, he is alive and well today, read an explanation next to a painting titled “Coming Home” by Daniel Wilson, one of the pieces in the HLTH Gallery.

In its seventh year, HLTH USA has grown from 3,500 to more than 12,000 attendees, ranging from startups to top industry players. Keynoters included Greg Adams, chair and ceo of Kaiser Permanente, and Kimberly Powell, vp of healthcare and life science at Nvidia. John Legend, Lenny Kravitz, and Dr. Jill Biden brought star power, fueling the excitement and momentum for the next health breakthroughs.

In a rapidly changing space, with AI a key driving force, HLTH focused on delivering thousands of impactful connections—its top KPI—through both structured and organic networking with its characteristic unapologetic boldness. Here are some strategic and surprising ways that the team made it happen.

ON-SITE

HLTH USA 2024 offered two curated networking programs: Market Connect (hosted buyers) and Investor Connect. The double opt-in marketplace connected senior-level decision-makers and solutions providers in 1:1 meetings that took place in a large designated area on the show floor. Last year, more than 3,500 meetings took place. Investor Connect matched startup ceos with investors for 15-minute 1:1s in the dedicated lounge.

Also right on the floor, the HLTH Meet-Up welcomed attendees for community networking that took place throughout the entire show. Attendees could schedule meetings through the app, using AI-powered recommendations, and get together based on mutual interests, goals and other relevant information. Even in the middle of the third day, that area was buzzing.

The several content stages around the floor provided natural gathering spaces for people with similar interests. Hard-wall meeting spaces reserved by companies were positioned next to buffet areas, making it easy to transition from formal to informal over Yuzu mousse and coffee.

OFF-SITE

It is almost expected that an event of this energy will host after-hours receptions and happy hours, and it did, taking over LIV Nightclub & Beach Club Las Vegas at the Fontainebleau and Drai’s Nightclub. But a surprising—and very successful—setting for networking was the HLTH Gallery, just off the floor, which featured art related to healthcare and provided a museum-like setting to meet and to have a conversation, or have a moment to yourself. It was also an opportunity to tell stories, like Bob’s, about how the innovation happening through meetings and partnerships translates to saving lives.

It’s not often that a show has a vibrant online community, and HLTH is a prime example. It not only houses the content from events, but also has topic-based communities and hosts webinars and virtual roundtables and publishes insights. Upcoming events are scheduled just days after the in-person event concludes.

IN-BOOTH

Even though most of the conversations were taking place in the vast meeting spaces, companies brought their top creative game with exhibits featuring holographic avatars, transparent LED walls and creative architecture.

THE NEXT CHAPTER

Just as HLTH USA wrapped up, it was announced that the global event company HLTH, which owns HLTH USA along with two other events, was acquired by Hyve Group, making an entrance into the $12 trillion healthcare sector that continues rapid growth. HLTH USA becomes Hyve’s largest event in terms of revenue.

