Trade Show Industry Updates: News, Data, Trends

Welcome to this month’s exhibit industry news digest for corporate trade show marketers, featuring intel on research, trends, people and company updates.

Show News

Outdoor Retailer has discontinued its Nov. show and will hold only one annual show in June, rather than two each year. It will still stay at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“The June 2024 OR show was successful and brought some renewed energy and optimism,” said Outdoor Retailer Show Director Sean Smith. “A big part of that was the launch of our hosted buyer program which resulted in a strong turnout of key retail buyers from all channels. For June 2025, we will continue with our significant investment in bringing the best and most varied group of buyers to the show.”

Smith also stressed the show’s efforts to get new and innovative brands and products to the show. Some examples include offering state pavilions, like Maine and Arkansas, a new emerging brands section called Ascent, and new product categories such as backyard games, outdoor living, and high-end gift and souvenir.

Research & Data

Global DMC Partners (GDP) released its Q3 2024 Meetings & Events Pulse Survey Report about the key forces driving decisions for meetings and event professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Some key findings include:



Continued rising costs have been the top challenge for planners since Q4 2022. About 44 percent of U.S. and Canadian respondents are seeing budget increases, compared to 27 percent internationally.

Hotels, F&B, and A/V drive costs. Nearly 80 percent of planners report that most of the time or all the time higher accommodation rates are a big challenge when working with hotels and venues. Over 70 percent of planners are struggling with higher-than-expected A/V costs most of the time or all the time.

AI adoption within the MICE industry has increased substantially over the past year. Thirty percent of planners in the last survey reported using it in their day-to-day lives, and now nearly half of planners say they use it frequently. ChatGPT and Microsoft CoPilot are the most widely adopted.

Industry Trends

If you thought Sphere wasn’t loud enough, now marketers will be able to add outdoor audio to their activations on the Exosphere. The feature will be available no more than 12 days a year and the volume will have to be capped at 85 decibels because of close proximity to residential neighborhoods, according to the deal approved by the Clark County commissioners.

Company Updates

Echo Media Group and Skyline Displays of Orange County have joined forces to form Echo Experiential, a new full-service event solution and exhibit service provider designed to be a one-stop planning shop for trade shows and business events.

BlueHive Exhibits named Caitlyn Correia its next ceo, continuing her family’s trade show legacy into its third generation and first generation as a women-owned and run business. She succeeds her father, Paul Hanlon, who previously served as ceo of BlueHive, and will continue with the company as a consultant.

Brand experiences company CenterPoint Marketing appointed Mary Ellen Nixon vice president of client experience. Nixon previously spent over 13 years at RES Exhibit Services.

Storylink Creative (formerly Exhibit Partners) has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work for the second year in a row. Great Place To Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

Cool & Quirky

The new offices of Steelhead Productions exhibit house now welcome visitors with a mural by Adam Rellah, a Las Vegas-based artist and the owner of Pretty Done. Hammers, drills, dice, and other symbols intertwine with Pretty Done’s vibrant aesthetic, creating “a visual metaphor for the synergy between the corporate and creative sectors” and inviting everyone to “Exhibit Happy!”

People profiles, story pitches and all other trade show coverage: Send us a note.

Image Credit: iStock/kbeis