Three Ways MegaFood’s Booth at Expo West 2025 Solved for Sustainability on a Budget

As brands navigate the challenges of sustainable exhibiting, plant-based vitamins and supplements company MegaFood showed off its commitment to the environment at Expo West 2025 without breaking the bank or sacrificing storytelling or sensory appeal.

The brand’s new 20×30 booth was tailored to highlight innovation and community values while making sustainability a key part of the design and the visual story.

“Every detail reflected our heartfelt commitment to nourishing people and the planet—from the vibrant design to the thoughtful storytelling. Together, we built a booth that clearly communicated who we are and what we stand for,” says Adrienne Juaire, senior manager-Creative Operations at MegaFood.

Three main focus points that made it happen:

Green inside.

Costs continue to be top of mind for brands as they consider taking steps towards more sustainable exhibits. For MegaFood, architectural choices were rooted in a long-term picture that involves reusing elements as long as possible, and recycling them at the end of their lifecycle. The core of the exhibit structure was built out of beMatrix modular panels that can be reconfigured for different events. Layered Falconboard, a 100-percent recyclable composite, was used for the key product display. LED fixtures, digital rentals and rental cabinets also helped minimize the carbon footprint.

Green out.

Part of the task was to make attendees see and feel the brand’s commitment to the environment. The design of the booth at Expo West included the Falconboard cutout edges left intentionally raw. Hanging terrariums were suspended with natural rope, offering a fun Instagrammable moment that also helped get the message across.

Intentional down to the last plant.

While it was cheaper to purchase the live plants and discard them at the end of the show the brand team wanted to avoid that scenario. Instead, the plants were rented and returned to a local florist, so not a single plant ended up in the landfill. Mission accomplished. Design & Build: Star

Photo Courtesy: Star

