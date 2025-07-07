The Brand Marketer’s Guide to Off-the-Floor Events at Trade Shows

How to Amplify Your Trade Show Exhibit with Live Events
In this guide, Exhibitus explores the best practices and considerations, measurement strategies, and the overall thought process behind turning your trade show activation into a multi-layered event strategy that connects, inspires, and moves customers to take action.
You’ll take away:
• 10 Event Attendee Engagement Ideas to Bet On
• Best practices for the planning process
• The top 7 off-the-show-floor event types
• 10 tips for killer event environments
• 5 ways to measure your exhibit+event combo