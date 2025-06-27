The 2025 Fab 50: Recognizing the Event Industry’s Top Builders

The Best Exhibit and Event Fabricators Serving the Experiential Marketing Industry

Whenever a market force swings in, trade show and event builders are often the first to feel it. As the layers of the foundation of the brand experience, it is their expertise, their creative vision and, ultimately, their ingenuity that can harness and stand up to any challenge clients face.

Perhaps this year’s biggest challenge is uncertainty itself (read: inflation, tariffs), and the shops that have mastered flexibility amid inflexible budgets are well suited to help clients adapt to it. But sensible planning aside, there are other forces at play that many of the industry’s leading builders have to balance, including the appetite for fast-paced innovation that’s in direct competition with price pressure as “world building” becomes the standard.

And then there is that “third client,” the environment, that builders are actively designing for, rather than against. We specifically asked in the application this year what sustainable capabilities and services fabricators are offering clients, and every single one of the Fab 50 has a position on it, whether it be a key certification or specific practice to help clients achieve this under-funded corporate mandate.

One thing is certain amid uncertainty, that experiential marketing is nothing without the wonder, immersion and architecture that fabricators deliver. More than a decade ago, we started the Fab 50 to help corporate event marketers make sense of a growing partner landscape. This year’s list is an exploration of legacy shops, young shops, evolving shops and, overall, fabricators that have a clear passion for making material magic.