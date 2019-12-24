Stories of the Year, No. 9: Taco Bell Spices Up the Hospitality Space

If we may speak freely, Taco Bell is doing some cool shit. The brand has challenged perceptions of the fast-food space by becoming a relevant lifestyle brand. In recent years it has hosted a secret test kitchen event and a fashion show with Forever 21. This year the brand cooked up another reason to be a superfan by opening The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort, where there was no pushing of product. Rather, attendees enjoyed a quirky, luxurious experience featuring branded items everywhere, an in-house chef, pool time, drinks and a concierge service, all to reward fans. Read more here.

