Stories of the Year, No. 9: Taco Bell Spices Up the Hospitality Space - Event Marketer

taco-bell-hotel_the-bell-fade-games

Stories of the Year, No. 9: Taco Bell Spices Up the Hospitality Space

B-to-C Events
Posted on December 24, 2019 by Event Marketer

If we may speak freely, Taco Bell is doing some cool shit. The brand has challenged perceptions of the fast-food space by becoming a relevant lifestyle brand. In recent years it has hosted a secret test kitchen event and a fashion show with Forever 21. This year the brand cooked up another reason to be a superfan by opening The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort, where there was no pushing of product. Rather, attendees enjoyed a quirky, luxurious experience featuring branded items everywhere, an in-house chef, pool time, drinks and a concierge service, all to reward fans. Read more here.

Read our other Top 10 stories:

10. Google’s Playground Wins CES

Related Articles

© 2019 Access Intelligence, LLC – All Rights Reserved. |

[type='submit']
[type='submit']