Stories of the Year, No. 6: Netflix Promotes ‘The Irishman’ with a Password

Posted on December 27, 2019 by Event Marketer

Here’s a program that will change the way you think of the experiential takeover. Traditionally, this approach has involved a lot of drama—paint, a block party, a marching band and confetti. Netflix, however, snuck into the Little Italy neighborhood in New York City, the setting of the film “The Irishman,” for a takeover ahead of the release of the film on its platform. Some may have missed it altogether. But if you opened your eyes and caught one Easter egg, you’d catch another. And another. And then you’d run into a brand ambassador and suddenly the world around you transformed into a tale of organized crime. Read more here.

