Stories of the Year, No. 4: Brands ‘Fit in’ with Health and Wellness Experiences

Posted on December 29, 2019 by Event Marketer

Over the past 12 months, chances are you’ve been invited to (or helped activate) a mediation pop-up, fitness challenge or CBD-infused event. Indeed, wellness-based experiences abounded in 2019 and are poised to maintain their momentum in the year to come as younger generations continue to seek out a balanced lifestyle. From full-fledged health and fitness festivals to mindfulness pop-ups, brands this year designed events that offered consumers an opportunity to indulge in some self-care.
