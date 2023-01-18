State of the industry snapshot - Event Marketer

State of the industry snapshot

B-to-C Events
If it feels like you’re doing a lot more with a lot less—you’re right. Event marketers have always been masters of working on lean budgets and fast-paced timelines, but as events make their comeback and event teams set their sights on 2023, budgets and resources appear to be tighter than ever.

In this “State of the industry snapshot,” created in partnership with Webex Events (formerly Socio), we reveal key data points on how timelines, budgets, and expectations have changed.

