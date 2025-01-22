HOSTED CORPORATE PROGRAM FOR END-USER CLIENTS OF EDPA EXHIBIT HOUSE

EDPA members are invited to bring their corporate end-user clients with them to EMS—so your clients can experience the Experiential Marketing Summit for themselves… at no cost to them (or you).

“The EDPA has always had a great relationship with Event Marketer,” says president Chris Griffin. “As the lines blur between corporate event teams and corporate trade show departments, we know this partnership provides a win-win-win—for EDPA members, for end-user clients, and for the industry overall.”

EMS has set aside 50 conference guest passes (air and travel excluded, naturally) for THE CLIENTS of EDPA members at the industry’s leading educational event for trade show, event and experiential marketers. So we encourage you to register your end-user clients “while supplies last.”

The rules:

RULE 1. EDPA member company bringing an end-user client must (a) already be registered for EMS and (b) be a current EDPA member.

RULE 2. Guest pass offer available to corporate-side clients (Fortune 5000), currently employed full-time at that company; not available to agencies, consultants, freelancers.

RULE 3. We will review your form below and cc you on the note to the client welcoming them to EMS. (We will handle inputting their registration. If we have any issues we will contact you and not cc the client.)

RULE 4. “Bring a client” passes available to full-service exhibit houses only, not EDPA supplier members. One client guest pass per registered EDPA exhibit house member.

Once you hit submit, the form will be routed to our registration team and we will send your client and your designated email cc contact confirmation. If we have an issues we will contact your directly and not cc the client. Also our hotel room block is already getting booked up. We suggest you book rooms for you and the client here.