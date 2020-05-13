Special Report: The Agency Marketer’s Guide to Collaborating with Other Agencies

Today, most successful small agencies have found that the secret to their longevity isn’t overspecializing or overpromising more than they can deliver. Their secret to financial success is actually a willingness to collaborate—to recognize their strengths and weaknesses and partner with those that can complement their offering. In this special report co-produced with kubik, you’ll read dozens of expert tips and insights on smart collaborations.
What inside:
- How to know when it’s time to take the leap
- Tips for finding the right agency partner
- Examples of successful agency collaborations
- The essential elements common to all successful partnerships
- How to safeguard your interagency agreement
- And more…