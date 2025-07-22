Six Sentiment Data Innovations That Will Level up the Way You Measure Events

Posted on July 21, 2025 by Event Marketer

Sentiment data captures the reactions and emotions of event guests, delivering clear ROI and KPI metrics to event marketers

The best events elicit a visceral response in their attendees. Capturing these feelings and translating them into emotional data provides a powerful foundation that shows the true impact of an event. But compared to the data-driven world of digital marketing, many event organizations still rely on antiquated metrics or guesswork to justify the value and expense of their events.

This is where sentiment data comes in.

Dive Deeper Into:

• Micro-Expressions
• Exit Emotion
• Real-Time Optimization
• New Metrics (think: smiles per minute)
• Predictive Potential

