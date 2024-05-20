RSA Conference brought together more than 41,000 attendees and 600 exhibitors to Moscone Center in San Francisco, May 8-10. The premier event for cybersecurity explored the next evolution of AI and the ethics and guardrails around it, security and privacy by design, and the impact on international policy of rapidly expanding technology.

“A collaborative mindset was on full display throughout the week as the cybersecurity world gathered to share knowledge and continue critical conversations this week and far beyond,” said Linda Gray Martin, svp for RSA Conference. “We have a strong community focused on tackling the cyber threats and challenges ahead.”

Five things we saw and heard about from the showfloor.

A New Look, Repurposing

Splunk, a Cisco company, debuted its fresh brand identity in the live channel since its acquisition by Cisco. The combined digital and physical expressions of the brand in a new event identity leverages smart, modular construction designed to be repurposed across the brand’s entire 2024 event program, including Blackhat, AWS and Money 2020, hitting sustainability and value-over-time objectives and delivering value and equity for the brand. (Partner: 2LK)

A Superhero Design

SentinelOne implemented the three-dimensional expression of their new brand for RSAC 2024. Highlights of this “elegance meets The Avengers” exhibit include the mirrored ceiling, the LED pixel control light tubes, and the 3D hypercube that was the genesis for the brand’s new logo. The gold cabinetry hardware, wood floors and thoughtful accents brought elegance and sophistication to an otherwise high-tech atmosphere. (Partner: Derse)

Rubrik

Rubrik brought their A game with a clean build full of big-screen action and expert-led demos. Attendees also got to do hoops and highballs with NBA star Scottie Pippen in a VIP meet-and-greet and sip cocktails or coffee at DSPM Everywhere Speakeasy. (Partner: Impact XM)

Robot Mixology

One element of OneTrust’s exhibit was a branded robot bartender that mixed signature cocktails, demonstrating the company’s future-forward thinking and capturing attendees’ attention—and time on a buzzing showfloor—in a relaxing and delicious way.

Stress Toys Galore

Cybersecurity experts live very stressful lives, and the opportunity not lost on many brands at this show that came up with creative squeezable swag. There might be some discussion about squeezing a sumo wrestler or a sinister guy in a black trench coat but, hey, who are we to judge?

