What’s the perfect backdrop to recreate a post-apocalyptic landscape? Albuquerque, NM, and its desert climate fit the bill for a takeover of the local Monterey Motel that was transformed into “The Mountain Dew Borderlands Motel,” straight out of the new film, debuting Aug. 9.

Mountain Dew partnered with Lionsgate and Regal Cinemas on the dystopian pop-up that offered several touchpoints to immerse fans in the franchise’s galactic world and introduce its ragtag team of misfits. A stop on the way to San Diego Comic-Con, which officially kicks off today and will see even more “Borderlands” activations, the motel was open for one night only on July 22 and brought the video game franchise’s planet of Pandora to life with massive props, room sets, tasty treats and, of course, its own branded take on the vintage-style neon motel sign.

Inside a footprint enclosed by a chain-link fence, graffiti-covered walls and rusted corrugated metal, attendees were welcomed into a grungy but brightly colored junkyard set up in the motel’s parking lot. (Who could miss Mountain Dew’s signature neon green?) The Mountain Dew Oasis offered various flavors of the soft drink, and Dew cocktails were served up at Moxxi’s Bar, a version of which is open, but sold out, at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego’s bar during SDCC.

Fans could chow down on some fresh Regal popcorn and watch the “Borderlands” trailer playing on a big screen, hit the Borderlands Arcade for some gaming, or take photos with movie-inspired signage and a vehicle on display that featured appearances from costumed characters. Krieg’s Den with CQ the Drummer, sporting the iconic Krieg character mask, pumped out a special “Borderlands” mix dj set.

Claptrap’s and Tiny Tina’s rooms were available to explore in the motel, decorated to reflect each of the characters and their personalities. Plus, attendees could enter to win their own Claptrap robot from the set of the “Borderlands” movie—Jack Black not included. Agencies: Motive, experiential; Golin, p.r.

Inside the Borderlands Motel:

Photo credit: Mountain Dew

