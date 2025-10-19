Portals, Dimension, and Bites: Five Fresh Ideas from Groceryshop 2025

This year’s Groceryshop 2025, held Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, drew more than 5,000 senior-level retail, grocery and CPG professionals from more than 50 countries, with topics such as enterprise-wide AI and health-driven, value-conscious consumers dominating conversations.

Owned and produced by Hyve Group, the show has a signature vibe that is festival-meets-marketplace, with thoughtful community building spaces, stages like “Test Kitchen” and “Unbottle,” and moments of delight sprinkled around the floor. Here’s what we placed in our experiential ideas shopping cart.

Entrance as a Portal

This show is not a lonely banner situation. An entire hallway of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center leading up to the entrances were transformed into what felt like a theme park with columns made of grocery crates and dramatic lighting. Why more events don’t take advantage of this opportunity to set the mood for the entire event is not entirely obvious, but Hyve shows use this space like they mean it.

Oversized Fun

Larger than the oversized trend, a gumball machine at the center of the “Sweet Spot Lounge” served as a photo opportunity, a gathering spot, and a moment of fun that attendees could make their own. If jumping into the giant gumballs was too much, chill vibes were on offer in the “Donut Lounge” on the opposite side of the floor with bean bags and cucumber water were on hand.

Imaginative Bites

People complain about the lack of hospitality at U.S. trade shows, but that’s because they haven’t been to Grocershop. It’s not just the fact that it exists here, which would make sense for this industry, but the imaginative takes on fresh bites, energy bars in tiny shopping carts, fresh juice bars, three types of matcha, and a rotating menu of snacks and drinks throughout the floor make it hard to pass up on that cake pop.

‘Selective’ Sponsorships

Effective sponsorships are an ongoing challenge and Groceryshop has solved that with the “Store of Tomorrow,” an experience that lured in attendees with high-value free merch and placed it next to sponsor activations. Attendees were allowed to select up to five pieces, ranging from energy gummy packs to hydrating face masks to lunch boxes. As they made their way through the store, sponsors had a chance to talk about their product with demos and scale models, creating organic engagement at every corner.

Exhibits That Deliver

Instacart leaned into the cozy living room feel, inviting attendees to stay longer and explore the demos while sipping a fresh carrot juice. Real kale added dimension to the welcome counter. The majority of the structures have been reused multiple times, yet the exhibit felt brand new. (Build: MoonLab Productions)

Quad used the same recyclable cardboard material it uses for in-store displays to create an impressive booth that delivered on the brand promise and on the sustainability values. Toast’s exhibit gave off a caring vibe and felt like a neighborhood store that keeps you coming back. Criteo drew in traffic with its heart-inspired architecture and a glow that added warmth and dimension.

Photo credit: Anna Huddleston