For the second consecutive year, the TCS New York City Marathon broke the world record for the largest marathon ever with 59,226 total finishers on Nov. 2. Runners and their supporters from more than 130 countries and all 50 states flooded New York City to take part in what’s branded as “the best day of the year, in the best city in the world.”

From countless encouraging signs to a constant stream of cheers and music, positive energy and heartwarming moments took over the streets of the five boroughs, creating a city-wide celebration. Across the course, brands got in on the hype to pump up participants and spectators. Check out five brands that amplified excitement and fueled runners over the NYC Marathon weekend.

AVEENO

At the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon Expo presented by New Balance, Aveeno presented a booth centered around its new Skin Relief Healing Ointment, featuring samples and a larger-than-life product tube for photo moments. Attendees could spin a wheel for prizes like full-size products, branded headbands and fanny packs. Aveeno’s mascot Oatis made an appearance, too.

Photo credit: Aveeno/Amos Shi

CELSIUS

After activating its Live. Fit. Go. campaign at the MLS All-Star Game this summer, Celsius brought the largest marketing initiative in its history to the NYC Marathon. The Celsius Hydration & Energy House took over a recently renovated home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, and put on several events for marathoners and fans.

First, Celsius kicked off the weekend with an intimate, curated dinner and housewarming celebration for 50 influencers, media reps and runners. The VIP evening event was hosted by “The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron. He also joined an Athlete Panel on Oct. 31 that featured Olympian and Boston Marathon champion Des Linden, Paralympic medalist Alexandra Truwit, and Open app co-founder Manoj Dias. The discussion centered on marathon training, mental resilience and the athletic mindset.

In the days leading up to the marathon weekend, Celsius teamed up Kayla Jeter, lululemon ambassador and Runna coach, to lead a class on stretching, yoga and mindfulness for runners looking to stay loose and relaxed. Additionally, the brand partnered with Hyperice for Recovery Zones with massage guns and Normatec stations.

A pre-marathon Shake Out Run took place on Saturday with Cameron and Peloton instructor Becs Gentry. Then, on race day, runners and spectators could pick up Celsius cold cans and hydration packets at the Celsius Cheer Zone on Bedford Avenue. Celsius offered participants a customization station to add branded heat-sealed graphics, numbers and letters to their medals and marathon merch. While attendees waited, long-distance runner Molly Seidel was available for meet-and-greets.

Photo credit: Celsius

GOODWIPES

Goodwipes got cheeky with its NYC Marathon campaign. At bib pickup, the brand distributed free flushable wipes samples and stickers. Sidewalk ads declared, “Hey NYC, let us wipe your butt.” Circling over the starting line in Staten Island was an aerial banner ad that read “Run Like You’ve Already Pooped.” The campaign kicked off a series of out-of-home stunts leading up to goodwipes’ formal reveal of its packaging rebrand later this month.

Photo credit: goodwipes

OPENIGLOO

Running the NYC Marathon has a lot in common with the hunt for an affordable apartment in the Big Apple these days—both are grueling, prolonged and often painful. It’s a phenomenon that NYC rental platform Openigloo had fun with during this year’s event. In four locations along the route, the brand activated a guerrilla campaign anchored by handmade, rental-humor-themed signs that captured the challenges and idiosyncrasies of securing a decent, affordable place to live in NYC.

The company launched the campaign in classic grassroots form by knocking on the doors of residents who lived in apartments along the marathon route and asking if they’d like to participate in the activation by posting funny, brand-created signs in their windows during the race. Dwellers in one building were especially enthusiastic, according to the brand, and the majority of them partook.

On the street level, Openigloo employees, real NYC renters, creators and brand ambassadors held up handwritten signs featuring phrases like “Run like your landlord is behind you” and “Pain is temporary, rent hikes are forever,” that included low-key branding in some instances, and no branding at all in others. Sign-holders were located at four locations: Fort Greene, Williamsburg/Greenpoint, Park Slope and the Upper East Side. Fort Greene was a particularly strategic pick, as the neighborhood typically hosts a community block party on marathon day. (Partners: Adam Winograd, concept & production; Broadway Crew, staffing.) –K.S.

Photo credit: Lisa Pavlova

SKINNY LOUIE

Smash burger joint Skinny Louie hit the streets during the NYC Marathon to give away free burgers to the fans who showed up big. Skinny Louie popped up along the Central Park stretch of the race and handed out 250 exclusive “Burger Medals” to marathon spectators and supporters. Each medal was a token redeemable for one free Skinny Louie Single Cheeseburger at the NoMad location.

Featured image credit: Celsius

