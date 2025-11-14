You don’t have to be the kind of person who uses “password” as their password to be at risk of a data breach. And that’s exactly the message cybersecurity company NordVPN aimed to drive home during a live hacking stunt on Oct. 16 in New York, where the brand educated consumers on just how vulnerable their personal information can be. The tagline: Are you half-naked online?

To educate Americans on why “an antivirus is only half-protection,” and that there is no single solution that shields them from all digital threats, the brand dropped into Times Square for its first-ever experiential campaign with three “white hackers” (cybersecurity experts)— including Liron Segev, aka TheTechieGuy—and a billboard as its backdrop.

Consumers were invited to step up to a stage, where a hacker generated a report in real time that revealed the pieces of their personal information that had been leaked online, specifically on the Dark Web. (We’re talking: passwords, phone numbers, home addresses, Social Security numbers, car models and pets’ names.) The hackers also shared what kind of malware participants’ devices had been infected with, and when, as well as what personal data they could find from previously used, and breached, dating platforms, gaming sites, and health and fitness apps.

“We all sort of have this subscription fatigue from brands telling us what to do, and we wanted to do and achieve something super different,” says Justina Eltermanas, brand manager and acting creative unit lead at NordVPN. “We wanted to just sit with [consumers], educate them and provide them with information that would be very personally beneficial for them.”

The stunt, part of a broader 360-degree campaign, came in response to a NordVPN survey that showed 73 percent of Americans mistakenly believe their antivirus software protects them from identity theft, guarantees digital privacy and secures their data on public Wi-Fi networks, all in one.

According to the brand, most participants went through a whole arc of emotions during their hacking experience, beginning with the fear that something damaging about themselves would be uncovered. Then, it was on to a state of shock as their custom report was generated and they discovered just how much, and what kind, of personal info had been leaked on the internet. Finally, most people left feeling grateful to the brand that the issue of cybersecurity and data breaches was brought to their attention, and that NordVPN had offered some actionable solutions.

“It was really fun and exciting for us to be so close to the people, to see their reactions and what we actually achieved,” says Eltermanas. “I believe that it is very important for all people to understand that even though you are not a celebrity or some important person in government, your data is super valuable because it’s the puzzle that hackers create from all the small pieces that they can find about you [online].”

In addition to the consumer activation, NordVPN hosted a media event the day prior to offer intel on the biggest cybersecurity threats; cybersecurity hygiene best practices; the items and average prices of hacked items available on the Dark Web, like American passports and credit cards; and how many consumers in the U.S. are misled by how much protection their antivirus software actually provides.

The brand also tapped YouTube career influencer Max Klymenko, who not only captured live content at the hacking event, but rolled out curated footage in the weeks that followed. Segev did the same.

Looking to the future, NordVPN is aiming to deliver more experiential programming in an effort to continue connecting with its target audience face-to-face, find out what their cybersecurity concerns are, and how the brand can make itself more “approachable” to them.

“We see a benefit of connecting with people, showing ourselves live, because we are an online brand and an online solution. When people meet us [in person], they see the creators behind it,” says Brigita Kavaliauskaite, global p.r. group lead at NordVPN. “We see a big, big advantage of showcasing who we are, where we come from and what we stand for. So this is the first experiential campaign, but hopefully not the last.”

Photo credit: Nord VPN

