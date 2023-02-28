Monthly Pulse Survey Results: Data on the State of Work in Experiential B-to-C Events, B-to-B Events, Technology Posted on February 27, 2023 by Rachel Boucher Event Marketer’s all-new monthly Industry Pulse Survey fielded responses from the experiential marketing community in February on the “State of Work.” While it hasn’t been an easy… LOGIN Please contact [email protected] if you are unable to login. Forgot Password? Related Articles 2007 EM Dream Team: Lorena Mendez Crave Milk Gives Kids ‘Moohawks’ Citi Ties Giving into Hashtag Use at Taste of the Nation Spike Screening Events Connect with Miners