Mic Drop Moments: Elevating Brand Events Through Talent Buying with Intention

Strategy is key when it comes to securingtherighttalentforyourcorporate event
When incorporated strategically, celebrity talent can enhance the attendee experience, create buzz surrounding your brand, and even bolster messaging at your conference or gathering. With more than 30 years of experience, LEO Events has built strong, trusted connections with agents, managers, and talent reps across the industry.
But again, It’s not just about who you get. It’s about how they contribute to the message, theme, and feeling you want to create for your audience. We break down five key ways to book the right talent for the job.
Learn How To:
• Define your purpose
• Be realistic about cost
• Know your audience
• Ensure genuine alignment
• Choose the right agency partner