July/August/September: Event Industry People, Deals, and Moves

Promotions & Hires

CPG Agency has added three new senior members to its Creative Studio. Melanie Goodwin joins as senior creative strategist. Chris Merrifield joins as senior creative director. Dave Leong joins as senior experience designer.

Jack Morton has appointed Patrick Bennett as the new global chief creative officer. Patrick joins Jack Morton from IPG partner agency Momentum Worldwide.

WS Display has announced several promotions. Mike Morrison has been promoted to vp-sales. Rick Moreno has been promoted to Western regional sales manager. Roger Freeman has been promoted to Midwestern/Northeast U.S. sales manager. And Vince Vaughn has been promoted to new Southeastern regional sales manager.

Matt Schrader has been named XDA’s first ever chief growth officer. He will oversee XDA’s growth strategies, client acquisition, and market expansion efforts.

ADVOC8 has hired Brian Couch as its president and head of agency. Brian joins ADVOC8 from Soho Experiential, where he served as evp-growth.

ASTOUND Group has appointed Adam Lewis as senior director of technical services, with a focus on enhancing in-house a/v and event production capabilities.

COMPANY NEWS

Sparks’ Kristy Elisano, chief marketing officer, and Robin Lickliter, chief experience officer have been named finalists in the 21st annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Both have been recognized in the “Woman of the Year—Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations” category, honoring outstanding contributions and leadership in the experiential marketing industry.

Exhibitus has made the Inc. 5000 list. The agency ranks No. 1689 on the 2024 list, Inc.’s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Analog Events has announced its Certified B Corporation status. This certification, awarded by the nonprofit B Lab™, honors Analog Events for meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

emc3 has expanded its offerings to work with b-to-c clients. Launching this new vertical with an event for a new client, TikTok Shop, emc3 produced the brand’s Brand Protection Reception during the International Trademark Association’s 2024 event in Atlanta.

ACQUISITIONS & MERGERS

Impact Point Group, which was acquired by Freeman in 2023, has announced its name is officially retired and the group will emerge as one integrated experiential agency—Sparks, a Freeman Company.

London-based Playmaker Experiential has officially adopted the OBE name. Playmaker was acquired earlier in 2024 by global experience-led agency OBE Worldwide (On Board Experiential), and will now be part of OBE London.

