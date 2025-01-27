Exhibit Industry People Moves, News and Deals

Welcome to the latest event marketing industry news digest, featuring updates on new hires, promotions, acquisitions, and launches. Submit your news here.

Trends

American Express Global Business Travel, a software and services company for travel and expense, has launched integrated emissions-based carbon pricing. Customers can pick a carbon calculation methodology to apply a carbon fee to their air travel. These fees can be visible to business travelers as they shop and can appear on their invoices, helping companies inform employees about their carbon impact and corporate sustainability initiatives.

Acquisitions & Mergers

CompuSystems, Inc., a provider of event registration, lead retrieval, and data analytics services, announced today its planned acquisition by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The consolidated organization will bring new resources, technologies, and opportunities to CSI’s clients and the broader events industry.

Exhibitus has acquired Sacks Exhibits. With this acquisition, Exhibitus will expand its operational footprint for experiential marketing services throughout the U.S., according to the release.

Promotions & Hires

Jenny Koehn has been promoted to president of Condit Exhibits. Celebrating nearly 20 years with the company, Koehn brings a stellar background of sales and marketing successes, strong business acumen, and a wealth of practical experience to the role.

MGME announced today that Becky Cavanaugh, HMCC, has been appointed as the company’s new director of operations.

Community Outreach

Destinations International, representing destination organizations and convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs), has launched the Destinations International LA Wildfire Recovery Fund, a dedicated initiative to provide relief and support to the Los Angeles community as it faces the devastating impact of ongoing wildfires. To date, it has secured commitments of $100,000 from companies and organizations around the nation.

