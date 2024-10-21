Inside Monster Energy’s Changing, High-Octane Exhibit Strategy at NACS 2024

At this year’s convenience store trade show, NACS 2024, Monster Energy decided to shift gears and rev up the excitement for its brand and sub-brands in an adrenaline-fueled experience that was all about loud, edgy and rebellious marketing, and the energy it brings to retailers.

The perimeter of the 70-foot-by-80-foot booth was wrapped in a translucent LED header, with the content streaming on the inside rather than the outside. The main entrance showcased the power of the portfolio with sidewalls featuring the main product lines and the video content about those products syncing with the iconic 14-foot LED product can rigged in the center of the exhibit, which served as a visual landmark and marked the Central Monster Hub with a circular tasting bar.

Unlike previous iterations of the booth aimed at capturing the attention in the aisles, the main goal this year was to build up the excitement inside the booth and unleash it on the attendees with all of Monster’s high-octane glory.

In the past, the exhibit featured case studies and marketing analytics, which seemed like logical choices to engage and educate the retailers. But in reality, these touchpoints were hardly used. What retailers really wanted was to see the marketing support that Monster delivers for its products. And this year’s exhibit delivered.

Cue in brand-specific large video walls filled with splashy lifestyle content, videos of partnerships and marketing efforts, and overall strategy designed to fire up retailers to expand the product lines they carry and bring the same level of Monster energy into their stores.

The House of Brands

One of the main challenges was incorporating seven brands into one booth. Building on the success of designated areas from last year, brand zones were designed to be instantly recognizable and increase dwell time with sampling and on-brand engaging messaging. From UFC fighters to NASCAR drivers, celebrities brought in the crowds.

“We wanted to bring the Monster lifestyle into the b-to-b world and show that there’s huge momentum behind each of these brands,” said Greg Tivadar, president and creative director at EDE, exhibit partner on the booth.

Shift to Dark and Moody

One notable area was Monster Brewing, showcasing the new segment for the company. Tucked deep in the Monster’s lair under the deck, the lights were low and the beer (samples) were flowing in this 21+ access area with a bar on the back wall. Upstairs, retailers found themselves at eye level with the overhead translucent video, fully immersed in the world of Monster as they took it all in before their meetings.

Fueling the Rush

One of the most popular touchpoints, also a change this year, was the racing simulator zone showcasing the brand’s partnership with Formula 1. Attendees could strap into one of four Bell Racing simulators and feel the virtual g-forces as they gripped the wheel of a race car through hairpin turns against other competitors. The interactive experience was a highly impactful way to show off a key partnership and also created a space for attendees to feel the adrenaline rush they could drink in the future.

“Our business is change,” said Jeff Weise, senior director of event marketing at Monster Energy. “It’s a phenomenal booth. We love it and I feel like we just keep taking the right steps forward. A lot of people would call us crazy because we’re reinventing it almost every time. They’d tell us you’re batting 400 as a baseball player, run it back. Nope. You’ve got to have change.”

Inside the booth:

