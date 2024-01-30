Free Guide: The Event Trends That Matter Most in 2024

The Event Trends That Matter Most in 2024—and How to Meaningfully Deploy Them

Business events are poised for transformation as content is revolutionized, sustainability takes center stage, artificial intelligence cracks open efficiencies and traditional formats are deconstructed. Oh, and don’t forget fun. In this guide, we explore what’s changing in culture and in the event industry, and how b-to-b marketers are giving even the flashiest of consumer events a run for their money.

Inside, you’ll learn:

New methods for designing events with repurposing at the core

How unique spaces are accommodating multigenerational audiences

Insights into how AI is forever altering brand experiences

Fresh perspectives on event content as a ‘continuum’ strategy

Plus: Ideas to inject inclusive fun and surprises into programs

Ready to dig in?

