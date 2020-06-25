Industry Experts Forecast What’s Next for the ‘New Normal’

The events of 2021 are going to look a lot different than the events of early 2020. But how those shifts play out across the event landscape remains to be seen. Indeed, no one has a crystal ball in the COVID era, but in this special forecast series, we have compiled insights, ideas and predictions from some of the industry’s leading voices. From the fundamental changes that will impact the way events get produced to the logistics hurdles that will become the calling card of most events, these experts—and their clients—share their visions of the future and their strategies for making the best of… the new normal.