Five Ways to Tackle Some of Your Most Common Pain Points

When things are really complicated, as they certainly are now, sometimes a handy list can help turn something hard into something achievable. That is the idea for this special section dedicated to quick but insightful checklists from industry pros that break down and prioritize just the five things they recommend you do to tackle some of your most common pain points.

In the following pages, we tackle what are arguably some of the biggest challenges being felt by event marketers across the industry: how to pivot content into a virtual event, and how to leverage alternative digital strategies—like influencers—in the absence of face-to-face events. They are two topics that affect almost everyone in the business and required reading for anyone looking to transition previously live strategies and assets into the digital realm.