The Event Marketer’s Essential Guide to Virtual Events

From how to do seamless speaker transitions in the heat of a live event to fresh ideas on how to make the “at-home” experience more fun, to how to plan and execute it all in just a few weeks’ time—there’s no shortage of questions and challenges facing event marketers in the current “virtual-by-necessity” era.

In the following pages we’ve compiled a directory of event partners poised to help take some of the friction out of these big decisions. We hope you get to know them and what they have to offer—and consider them the next time you’re staring down a big pivot that could use some outside expertise, ideas and support.