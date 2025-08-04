Event Ops Summer Report: Expert Insights on Tariffs, Extreme Weather, Sustainability and More

If not, you might want to consider the mental load event operations professionals are carrying these days. From the looming impact of tariffs to living in economic uncertainty to navigating unprecedented weather events to creating experiences despite ever shorter timelines—ops teams are on high alert all day, every day, and probably twice on Sundays.
This spring, leading event structure partner Highmark Techsystems convened a panel of operations leaders to get the low-down on how some of the most prolific event agencies in the business are weathering the many storms impacting the industry right now. Part think tank and part master class in how to zig and zag to keep pace with market conditions, the conversation tackled it all, ultimately generating some playbook-worthy insights for both brand and agency-side event teams. And lucky you—we’re about to share the wealth.
Download a human-generated recap of the biggest “aha!” moments: