CORONAVIRUS: Rolling Coverage of the Impact of Covid-19 on Events

Here we bring you the latest updates on how the global event community is responding to the rapidly evolving coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak

THE LATEST NEWS

3.4.2020

The 2020 Summer Olympics are Moving Ahead as Scheduled

Yoshiro Mori, president of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics organizing committee made one thing clear: the Summer Games will not be canceled. Although Mori said the committee is listening to various options and would be “flexible,” he also stated, “I am totally not considering this,” in regards to canceling the event. Time will tell if the Games will proceed as usual, but comments from a senior member of the IOC point to cancellation rather than postponement.

WHO Declares Coronavirus Deadlier than the Flu

According to the head of the World Health Organization, Covid-19 is more than three times as deadly as the season flu. Although the virus doesn’t spread as easily as the flu, it causes more severe illness. Adding insult to injury is the lack of a vaccine.

More Brands Pull Out of SXSW

Quickly following suit after Twitter backed out, Facebook, followed by TikTok, Amazon Prime Video (which had a “fully immersive pre-mortem preview of the ultimate digital afterlife” experience planned), Mashable, Intel and Capital One have also withdrawn from the festival.

According to a statement posted to the event website on March 2, “SXSW is working closely on a daily basis with local, state, and federal agencies to plan for a safe event. As a result of this dialogue and the recommendations of Austin Public Health, we are proceeding with the 2020 event with the health and safety of our attendees, staff, and volunteers as our top priority.”

Twitter announced March 1 it was canceling all employee travel to SXSW. This includes the cancelation of ceo Jack Dorsey’s keynote as well as the #TwitterHouse experiential programming. The company also announced it was canceling “all non-critical business travel,” joining the ranks of Amazon and Google.

Petition Grows to Cancel SXSW

A change.org petition has grown to nearly 42,000 signatures, as people are calling for SXSW to cancel its annual show in Austin, TX, March 13-22.

Google Cancels its Biggest Event of the Year

Google I/O was officially canceled on March 3. All guests who purchased tickets to I/O will receive a full refund by March 13. The brand also pointed to potential plans to convert the physical event into a digital experience.

The Experiential Designers & Producers Association Weighs in

According to a statement on March 4, “EDPA remains hopeful that global health leaders will gain control of the virus in the near-term. While we encourage everyone to make their own decisions, we stand with our industry members committed to being the voice of reason during this time of media-heightened panic…”

“The health and safety of show attendees and exhibitors should be a top priority. I hope we continue to use facts to make critical decisions that will drive our economy and business for the foreseeable future,” says EDPA president Amy Sondrup. “Additionally, I hope to see the situation progress in a direction that’s best for our industry and the people and companies we support and represent.”

Tech Conferences Lose $500 Million (And Counting) Amid Coronavirus Cancellations

The direct economic loss from the cancellation of top tech shows as a result of the coronavirus has surpassed $500 million, according to data intelligence company PredictHQ. The number doesn’t include what exhibitors like Facebook itself would have made from the event, but rather covers the losses to airlines, hotels, restaurants, and transportation.

Roughly $480 million of the total loss comes from the cancellation of Mobile World Congress.

Brands Move to Host Virtual Events

With the news of the cancelation of the Geneva International Motor Show, BMW and Porsche have announced they will debut their new vehicles online. Facebook, in announcing the cancelation of its F8 show this May says it will replace the experience with “locally hosted events, videos and live-streamed content.” Stay tuned for more coverage of live events converting to digital.

Event and Travel Bans

France and Switzerland have all announced bans of gatherings of more than 5,000 people due to the threat of coronavirus, a move that has led to the cancelation of more shows. Germany has put in place intensified health checks for people coming into the country.

EVENT CANCELATIONS

Adobe Summit & Magento Imagine: Las Vegas (March 29-April 2)

A statement on the event website points to a digital version of the Summit on the horizon, stating, “While we are disappointed that we will not be together in-person with our community this year, we are excited to host Adobe Summit as an online experience.” The virtual event has been dubbed The Digital Experience Conference.

The American Physical Society: Denver (March 2-6)

The gathering of 10,000 physicists has been canceled due to, among factors, “the large number of attendees at this meeting are coming from outside the U.S.,” a statement read.

Art Basel Hong Kong: (March 19-21)

The Art Basel platform’s Hong Kong event is cancelled and will resume March 25-27, 2021. The event last year drew upwards of 88,000 attendees and serves as on of Asia’s premier art festivals. Those who purchased tickets will receive a full refund.

Black Hat Asia: Singapore (March 31-April 3)

The annual information security conference’s website stated, “After careful consideration of the health and safety of our attendees and partners, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Black Hat Asia 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and will follow up directly with all of those who are scheduled to attend and exhibit to determine appropriate next steps. Please know we are planning to host Black Hat Asia 2020 in the fall this year. We hope you are able to join us and will provide an update with the new event dates as soon as possible. Our sympathies are with those affected during this difficult time.”

CISCO Live: Melbourne (March 3-6)

A message on CISCO’s event website stated, “Due to ongoing concerns about the current outbreak of Coronavirus, Cisco has made the difficult decision to cancel Cisco Live Melbourne. Our customers, partners and employees are our top priority and we strongly believe this is the right decision given the current circumstances. Our thoughts are with those directly impacted by this situation.”

F8 2020 (May 5-6)

Facebook announced it would cancel its annual developer conference slated for this May in San Jose. The statement reads:

“In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on. We plan to replace the in-person F8 event with locally hosted events, videos and live-streamed content.”

Facebook Global Marketing Summit: San Francisco (March 9-12)

In a statement, Facebook spokesman Anthony Harrison cited “evolving public health risks related to coronavirus” as the foundation for canceling the event.

Game Developers Conference: San Francisco (March 16-20)

Show organizers for the Game Developers Conference originally planned to watch the developments “closely” before making a decision, but ultimately announced it would postpone the show. “After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March,” organizers said. Read the full statement here.

Geneva International Motor Show

Organizers canceled the Geneva auto show after Switzerland announced Feb. 28 it was banning events expected to draw more than 1,000 people.

Google Cloud Next: San Francisco (April 6-8)

Cloud Next has cancelled its physical show and will instead connect with attendees virtually via streamed keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive learning and “ask the expert” sessions.

Google I/O: Mountain View, CA (May 12-14)

Google’s biggest show of the year was officially canceled on March 3. All guests who purchased tickets to I/O will receive a full refund by March 13. The brand also pointed to potential plans to convert the physical event into a digital experience.

GTC: San Jose (March 22-26)

Nvidia’s 10,000-person live event is a no-go, but the five-day event will be converted into an online experience. Attendees will receive a refund, but the brand hopes to salvage a chunk of its programming.

IBTM Asia Specific: Singapore (April 13-14)

Reed Travel Exhibitions announced that it will postpone the inaugural Singapore edition of its trade show platform, but has yet to announce a new date for the event.

In a statement, Shane Hannam, portfolio director at IBTM Events, said:

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly; our customers, partners and team in Singapore have worked incredibly hard on the event and while it is disappointing to postpone, it’s imperative that we prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved. We are extremely grateful for the understanding of our customers, partners and team, and for the strong support we have had since announcing this new addition to our portfolio. We also recognize that business has to continue. With this in mind, over the coming weeks, we will be creating ways of keeping our community connected to support and collaborate and to keep our world moving during this difficult period.”

Microsoft MVP Summit: Bellevue and Redmond, WA (March 16-20)

Microsoft’s physical Summit has been cancelled and will be replaced with a “digital-first” conference that mimics the real thing. The virtual event is scheduled for the same dates as the original conference.

MWC Barcelona: Barcelona (Feb. 24-27)

The GSMA’s MWC Barcelona, the world’s largest trade show, was the first major event to be canceled in the wake of the coronavirus (and a slate of sponsors that pulled out of the event), sending shock waves across the industry and setting a precedent for other upcoming global conferences.

In a Feb. 12 statement, GSMA ceo John Hoffman said, “With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event… The GSMA and the Host City Parties will continue to be working in unison and supporting each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions. Our sympathies at this time are with those affected in China, and all around the world.”

Oktane Live: San Francisco (March 30-April 2)

Tech brand Okta will move its annual conference online. The virtual event will be free for anyone to attend, and those who bought tickets to the physical show will be refunded. The event usually attracts 6,000 attendees.

Paris Blockchain Summit: Paris (March 31-April 1)

The global summit has been rescheduled for Dec. 9-10. The venue, schedule and setup will remain the same, while the agenda and speaker lineup will include new additions.

Salesforce World Tour Sydney: (March 4)

The tour has been renamed “World Tour Sydney Reimagined” and will offer “a full program of inspiration and enablement direct to you, streamed from Australia completely online for the first time ever.”

Zendesk Relate: Miami (March 3-5)

The Zendesk Relate conference in Miami was canceled, but the silver lining was a refund for all attendees. The brand is also working on a creating a digital experience in place of the show.

EVENTS ON AS SCHEDULED

2020 Summer Olympics: Tokyo (July 24-Aug. 9)

Yoshiro Mori, president of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics organizing committee made one thing clear: the Summer Games will not be canceled. Although Mori said the committee is listening to various options and would be “flexible,” he also stated, “I am totally not considering this,” in regards to canceling the event.

New York International Auto Show: New York City (April 10-19)

With just a few weeks to go before the 2020 New York International Auto Show’s press preview days (April 8-9), show organizers are moving forward with NYIAS as planned. According to a statement, organizers are in communication with state and local officials and the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Both parties will be taking precautionary measures inside the venue. Among them: 70 hand-sanitizing stations were installed throughout the convention center to allow visitors to clean their hands more frequently.

EXHIBITORLIVE: Las Vegas (March 29-April 2)

According to the event website, the show will go on and zero attendees had backed out of attending as of March 2. Most exhibitors are also slated to appear, with the exception of those in travel ban zones. The event is expected to feature an estimated 225 exhibitors and 5,000 attendees.

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe: Amsterdam (March 30-April 2)

On its website, the Linux Foundation stated, “Despite the cancellation of MWC Barcelona, many other significant conferences are still occurring and we have no plans to cancel KubeCon + CloudNativeCon. Note that the WHO is currently advising against the application of any restrictions on international traffic. Based on the information currently available on the outbreak, the CDC is recommending standard safety practices that should be instituted during any flu season, and there are no US Dept of State Travel Advisories for countries other than China with relation to Novel Coronavirus.”

SXSW: Austin (March 13-22)

The event is still scheduled to take place, but organizers are closely monitoring the situation, stating, “We encourage you to become familiar with the World Health Organization’s suggested safety precautions. Please also see the City of Austin’s Public Health Reminder from Feb. 6.”

HIMSS: Orlando (March 9-13)

The global health conference announced it has assembled an external panel of experts to monitor the situation and that it will “communicate regularly” on its status.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of all participants at HIMSS20, including attendees, exhibitors, market suppliers, staff, industry partners, and others involved in the HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition. Given the dynamic nature of this situation, HIMSS has assembled an external panel of medical professionals to further advise our evidence-based decision-making and to ensure the safety of the healthcare community currently planning to assemble in Florida for HIMSS20.”

Arnold Sports Festival: Columbus, OH (March 5-8).

The event, which draws more than 22,000 athletes from 80 nations, will ban spectators from this year’s event. Athletes will still compete, but Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said March 3 that while the athletic competitions will go on as scheduled, no one outside of the competitors will be allowed in the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

PAX East: Boston (Feb. 27-March 1)

In a statement to The Washington Post, PAX event director Kyle Marsden-Kish said sanitization efforts had been “enhanced” based on the EPA’s Emerging Pathogen Policy. “We are working closely with the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center and following local, state and federal public health guidelines, including those issued by the CDC,” he said.

RSA Conference: San Francisco (Feb. 24-28)

Organizers have beefed up healthy and safety efforts, and according to the show website, “Since our last update, the number of individuals, including those from AT&T Cybersecurity, who have canceled their registration is approximately 1.2 percent of the total number of expected attendees. Also, the total number of exhibitors, including AT&T, that have canceled their participation as a sponsor or exhibitor is thirteen. Six of them are from China; six are from the U.S.A.; and one of them is from Canada.”

