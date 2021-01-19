Cadillac’s Global Director of Product Marketing on the Challenges of Virtual

The tech extravaganza that typically descends upon Las Vegas this month, CES, went virtual—and brands have had to adapt. Take Cadillac, which showcased the customizable user interface of its first all-electric SUV, LYRIQ, an interactive display that gives drivers key details about the vehicle and a personalized experience, to attendees in a virtual setting. The 33-inch diagonal LED display, created in partnership with Territory Studio and customer experience company Rightpoint, wraps toward the driver, has the potential of displaying one billion colors and offers ambient lighting customized to users’ preferences.

EM sister brand Chief Marketer spoke with Cadillac executives about virtual product launches, the challenges—and opportunities—of showcasing a new user experience in such as setting and the importance of personalization and UI in marketing automobiles today.

As we move forward—and we all hope we get back to having people together and having these on-site engaging experiences—we’ll continue to press ourselves to create that engaging digital content so we can get it to a larger cross section of consumers and interested parties,” says Jason Sledziewski, global director-product marketing at Cadillac. “In the end, it will be a benefit to us to with how we do our reveals, launches and engaging content moving forward.”

Read more: “Virtual Production Launches Personalization and UI”