Beyond the Booth: How Exhibitors Can Leverage Restroom Real Estate

“Last night was… not exactly legal,” read a sticker placed on the mirrors in bathrooms at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center during SuperZoo 2024. Trippy images from a wild night on the town, such as dogs getting chased by a police car down the Las Vegas Strip along with portraits of the team members as their dog alter egos trying to keep it together the next morning, were part of a provocative campaign by Skout’s Honor Pet Supply Co., an Oceanside, CA-based brand that likes to shake it up in the corporate world of pet supplies.

“This year, we came up with this idea that we were going to make fun of ourselves, our competitors, our partners,” says John Vertin, special projects manager, Skouts Honor Pet Supply. “People come to Vegas and they want to rage, but they still need to go to work in the morning. Ultimately, the message was this town will eat you up, but let’s work together and kill it in this industry.”

Considered taboo by many brands, restrooms are still an unexpected place to activate, especially at trade shows and business events, and yet they can prove a unique space to create memorable moments and impressions and impact the overall event experience. The trick, of course, is to get it right.

“It’s not easy to do great activations in restrooms because so many things can go wrong,” says Patrice Marier, co-founder of Les Cabinets, a Canadian company specializing in re-inventing public restrooms and the mastermind behind the women’s bathroom takeover by Montreal Business Events at the recent PCMA Convening Leaders conference in San Diego. Attendees were treated to a branded space with pine-scented soap and hand creams, hair products, dental floss and mints, not to mention sanitary products, that felt more like a spa than a busy convention center.

So how can brands get value out of one place where everyone has to go?

Ensure Functionality and Cleanliness

Not all restrooms are created equal (OK, we’re a little spoiled here in Las Vegas), so the first order of business is double-checking that all facilities are functional, from working lights to hand dryers. Staff can keep the line running smoothly, as well as maintain the space and keep an eye on safety.

Prioritize Sensory Experience

Smell happens, but it’s also an opportunity for thoughtfully chosen scents, such as seasonally appropriate essential oils or a signature scent, and definitely no harsh chemicals. “I think pink soap should be illegal,” Marier says. “Even in high-end restaurants, you have a nice culinary experience, but you wash your hands and then you take your fork and smell the chemicals before your food.”

A good framework for the restroom experience is to focus on the overall well-being, with high-end soaps, relaxing light, florals, and possibly a curated soundtrack that goes with the artistic direction of the brand or the event. Products could be locally made or support a specific cause. One step up could be offering services like hair and makeup touchups, or activations like a photo booth, headshot station, or even a champagne bar just outside.

Curate, Don’t Bombard

During a busy event, the restroom may be the only place where attendees can have a moment to themselves. Blatant advertising that feels invasive would send the wrong message. “You don’t want it to be too much because people will avoid it,” Marier says. The goal is to make attendees so comfortable they won’t want to go back to their hotel room and will stay at an event or on the show floor longer longer.

Create Moments That Matter

Recognizing the restrooms’ key role in the attendee experience, there are a lot of ways to take these spaces in creative directions that would support not just personal care brands. “We believe in transforming every touchpoint into an opportunity for connection,” says Katie Meyer, ceo and director of events at MoonLab Productions. “By integrating interactive digital elements, branded moments, and sensory experiences—even in unexpected spaces like restrooms—we can create memorable brand interactions that resonate with our guests. Whether it’s AR-enabled mirrors, Instagram-worthy backdrops, or thoughtfully curated scents, these details turn ordinary moments into shareable experiences.”

Talk about a pit stop.

Photo credit: Branden Mitchell (Montreal Business Events)