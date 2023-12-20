Women in Events 2023: Q&A with Interactive Entertainment Group

What do you do and what do you offer?

I proudly stand at the forefront of experiential marketing with Interactive Entertainment Group. From seamlessly integrating next-gen holograms into brand activations to bringing sports enthusiasts closer to the action with our immersive simulators, we provide cutting-edge interactive experiences to our clients on a national scale. Every aspect of an experience, from its gaming visuals and leaderboards to its external appearance, can be customized, enabling our clients to align our offerings with their event objectives.

Who are some of your clients?

We have been privileged to collaborate with a diverse clientele including Fortune 500 companies as well as the country’s leading creative agencies and DMCs.

Here’s a snapshot of our extensive client portfolio: PepsiCo, Nike, NFL, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Meta, Microsoft, and Adobe.

An industry trend that has your attention?

I’ve been particularly intrigued by experiences that blend gamification with a larger-than-life sensory appeal. These high-tech spectacles are designed to make attendees feel like the main character in an unfolding narrative. By placing the individual at the heart of the experience, we’re creating a profound connection between them and the brand. This personalized approach ensures that attendees not only remember the event but also foster a deeper, more positive association with the brand for years to come.

How can the industry do better at generating event ROI?

The real magic in elevating ROI lies in combining a brand with the unexpected—melding two seemingly unrelated elements to create something extraordinary, while still staying true to context. For instance, earlier this year we helped an appliance company seamlessly integrate its products (refrigerators, washers, etc.) into our interactive gaming wall for its soccer sponsorship. This unexpected pairing not only resonated deeply at a soccer game but also educated consumers on the sponsor’s products. Such innovative couplings create unforgettable moments, setting the stage for viral traction and delivering unquantifiable value.

What event type has seen the most growth in 2023?

The most significant growth I’ve witnessed in 2023 is within sporting events, particularly through strategic sponsorships. A standout example is our Human Claw activation at the Super Bowl, linking fans directly with sponsor Frito-Lay. This immersive experience, where participants dove into a pit of Frito-Lay snacks, not only created an unforgettable interaction but also ensured that next time these fans grab a bag of chips for a sports game, they’ll reminisce about this unique experience. The impact of activations like these is exponentially magnified through social media impressions, extending the reach and reinforcing the brand connection far beyond the event itself.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

I’m genuinely excited about the looming advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR). AI promises a heightened level of personalization, adapting events in real-time based on attendees’ preferences and histories. Meanwhile, AR has the potential to transform venues from static spaces into dynamic, interactive realms, overlaying digital interactions onto the physical environment. Together, these technologies ensure deeper engagement, offering experiences that resonate long after the event concludes.