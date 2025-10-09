Watch The Brief, Live! September 2025 Edition: Experiential News & Ideas

Industry News, B-to-C Events, B-to-B Events
Posted on October 9, 2025 by Rachel Boucher

Event Marketer’s Rachel Boucher, head of content; Kait Shea, senior editor and manager-digital; and Juanita Chavarro Arias, managing editor, recap and provide commentary on some of the top experiential marketing stories, ideas and trends of the month. New episodes drop monthly.

Think: A farmer’s market for dogs, porta-parties, romantic boat rides—and, the top insights from Trendwatch Los Angeles, the first of many live and virtual events taking place during Experiential Marketing Month.

Image Credits: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audible (Lakeside Rendezvous); Lipton Hard Iced Tea (V.I.PEE Tailgate Stalls); Matt Hoge/Event Marketer (Experiential Marketing Month)

Rachel Boucher
Rachel joined Event Marketer in 2012 and today serves as the brand's head of content. Her travels covering the experiential marketing indust ry have ranged from CES in Las Vegas to Spring Break in Panama City Beach, Florida (hey, it's never too late)—and everywhere in between.
