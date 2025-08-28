Event Marketer’s Rachel Boucher, head of content; Kait Shea, senior editor and manager-digital; and Juanita Chavarro Arias, managing editor, recap and provide commentary on some of the top experiential marketing stories, ideas and trends of the month. Think: the coquette aesthetic, hatching eggs and kidney pledges. New episodes drop monthly.

For more information on The Brief newsletter and The Brief, Live!, reach out to the editors.

Related Links:

Image Credits: Golden State Valkyries (Violet’s purple egg); CeraVe (20th anniversary campaign); BFA (Victoria’s Secret PINK x LoveShackFancy); Good Sports Creative (MiLB ball tour); Rothy’s (Plastics campaign); WTHR Indianapolis; Eli Lilly and Company (Eli Lily campaign); Way Out West (The Kidney Pass)