Watch The Brief, Live! August 2025 Edition: Experiential News & Ideas

B-to-C Events, B-to-B Events
Posted on August 28, 2025 by Rachel Boucher

Event Marketer’s Rachel Boucher, head of content; Kait Shea, senior editor and manager-digital; and Juanita Chavarro Arias, managing editor, recap and provide commentary on some of the top experiential marketing stories, ideas and trends of the month. Think: the coquette aesthetic, hatching eggs and kidney pledges. New episodes drop monthly.

Image Credits: Golden State Valkyries (Violet’s purple egg); CeraVe (20th anniversary campaign); BFA (Victoria’s Secret PINK x LoveShackFancy); Good Sports Creative (MiLB ball tour); Rothy’s (Plastics campaign); WTHR Indianapolis; Eli Lilly and Company (Eli Lily campaign); Way Out West (The Kidney Pass)

Rachel Boucher
Rachel joined Event Marketer in 2012 and today serves as the brand's head of content. Her travels covering the experiential marketing indust ry have ranged from CES in Las Vegas to Spring Break in Panama City Beach, Florida (hey, it's never too late)—and everywhere in between.
