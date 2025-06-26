31 days of live and digital experiences designed to help optimize your events

There’s never been a better time to be a part of an industry that brings people together and creates live experiences. Which is why Event Marketer is partnering with some of the world’s most iconic experiential brands to declare this October as Experiential Marketing Month.

For the first time, an industry will come together for a month-long slate of activities and experiences to acknowledge the vital importance of live experiences as a marketing medium—and to arm event marketers with the latest trends, data and intelligence during a time of great change and opportunity.

Industry-leading brand executives confirmed to participate so far represent Shein, Red Bull, Siemens, Johnson & Johnson Vision, Workiva, Lenovo, NBC Universal, Amex, Forrester, Sephora, Kia, and Pernod Ricard, USA.

“As artificial intelligence continues to infiltrate business, culture and daily life, target audiences are realizing more and more that the only thing they can trust is what they experience themselves,” says Jessica Heasley, Editor & Publisher at Event Marketer. “Experiential Marketing Month gives event marketers a forum where they can share skills, prepare for the future and make important connections.”

Experiential Marketing Month will feature learning and connection opportunities every weekday throughout October. The schedule includes full-day “Trendwatch” seminars in Los Angeles (Oct. 1), Chicago (Oct. 8), New York City (Oct. 16), and Dallas (Oct. 22); casual meetups in eight cities including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco, St. Louis and Washington D.C.; and 12 digital learning modules, panels and conversations streamed online at eventmarketer.com and on LinkedIn. Content includes:

Trends that Matter: The ideas that will change event marketing in 2026

Real Advice: From 35+ brand-side experiential marketing experts

Proof It’s Working: Metrics, ROI insights and fresh data to prove event business impact

Tech Stacks: A checklist of the AI and tech the smartest event pros are using right now

Pivots and Planning: Smart ways to fortify and safeguard events amid chaos

“In a world where consumers crave authenticity, experiential marketing allows brands to showcase their personality and values in a tangible way. This can build trust, loyalty and differentiate the brand from competitors.”

–Sylvia Lopez-Navarro, National Manager-Brand Experience, Corporate Events and Shows, Kia America

and a featured expert in Experiential Marketing Month