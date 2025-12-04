Watch The Brief, Live! November 2025 Edition: Experiential News & Ideas

Pop-Ups, Sampling, Sponsorships, Stunts, B-to-C Events
Posted on December 4, 2025 by Event Marketer

Watch as the editors of Event Marketer recap a few of their top experiential stories from November with a buttery twist—think: turkey spas, Black “Wednesday” shopping, and dips in mini kitchens.

New episodes drop monthly.

Subscribe to The Brief LinkedIn Newsletter

For more information on The Brief newsletter and The Brief, Live!, reach out to the editors.

 

Related Links:

 

Photo credits: Netflix House (Courtesy of Kat Kendon for Netflix; Kait Shea); Pop-Tarts Bowl (Courtesy of Pop-Tarts); Hidden Valley (Instagram @hidden.valley); Turkey Spa Day (Courtesy of Diamond Crystal Salt)

Tags:,

Related Articles

Receive the latest news and special announcements from Event Marketer

SIGN UP FOR UPDATES

© 2025 Access Intelligence, LLC – All Rights Reserved. |