Watch The Brief, Live! November 2025 Edition: Experiential News & Ideas

Watch as the editors of Event Marketer recap a few of their top experiential stories from November with a buttery twist—think: turkey spas, Black “Wednesday” shopping, and dips in mini kitchens.
New episodes drop monthly.
Subscribe to The Brief LinkedIn Newsletter
For more information on The Brief newsletter and The Brief, Live!, reach out to the editors.
Related Links:
- Field Report: Everything We Experienced at Netflix House Philadelphia
- Diamond Crystal Salt’s House of Brining
- Hidden Valley Ranch’s Micro-Restaurant
- Mascot Massacre at the Pop-Tarts Bowl
Photo credits: Netflix House (Courtesy of Kat Kendon for Netflix; Kait Shea); Pop-Tarts Bowl (Courtesy of Pop-Tarts); Hidden Valley (Instagram @hidden.valley); Turkey Spa Day (Courtesy of Diamond Crystal Salt)