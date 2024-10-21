Meet the Honorees: The 2024 Watchlist

30 Brand-side Event Marketers Changing the Game for Us All—One Event at a Time

The event industry has always been, by definition, a people business. And what our people are seeing is that certain people at certain brands are making big lifts for their companies and, as a result, for the entire industry.

There are change agents among us, y’all, and they don’t subscribe to the status quo. They go bold or they just go home. Most importantly, they’re this industry’s biggest fans—and ultimate team players. And we’ve put them on a list. Our Watchlist.

The Watchlist honors the brand-side marketers helping to drive the future of experiential marketing. Created with leading experiential marketing agency Proscenium (proscenium.com), the Watchlist honors this year’s most influential people in experiential—agnostic of age, title, tenure or level. From department bosses to rising stars, creatives to strategists, big spenders to small-budget warriors, b-to-c and b-to-b—hundreds were nominated, and today you see who made it.

From new faces to some familiar ones, they’re influencing the industry’s next chapter.

Check out our Watchlist Week conversations with the honorees on EM’s LinkedIn channel, under Events.