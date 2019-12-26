Stories of the Year, No. 7: Events Recognize Sober-Curious Millennials - Event Marketer

December 26, 2019

Say what you will about millennials, but this generation has been behind monumental changes in events and beyond. This demographic led the infusion of consumer experiences in the b-to-b world… the festivalization of the business event. It ushered in a new wave of cause marketing strategies as well as the shared economy. And it is embracing a new wellness world view that could spell challenges ahead for spirits and beer marketers, alike. Millennials are embracing sober-curious lifestyles. We explored how the trend is impacting events. Read more here.

