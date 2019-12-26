Stories of the Year, No. 7: Events Recognize Sober-Curious Millennials

Say what you will about millennials, but this generation has been behind monumental changes in events and beyond. This demographic led the infusion of consumer experiences in the b-to-b world… the festivalization of the business event. It ushered in a new wave of cause marketing strategies as well as the shared economy. And it is embracing a new wellness world view that could spell challenges ahead for spirits and beer marketers, alike. Millennials are embracing sober-curious lifestyles. We explored how the trend is impacting events. Read more here.

